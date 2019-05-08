LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky state employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of mail fraud, theft and identity theft.

The Lexington Herald-Leader first reported 53-year-old Diana L. Baker was accused of stealing about $45,000 from the Kentucky Commission for Children with Special Health Needs.

The indictment says Baker was an administrative branch manager with the organization and used her computer access from 2007 to 2018 to generate vouchers purported for families' out-of-pocket services. It says she actually used the vouchers for personal expenses, including paying for a carpenter to work on a dock at her family's lakefront property.

It is unclear whether Baker has an attorney.

