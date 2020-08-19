"He did it on purpose": Witness claims after man crashed car near Arthur St.; 6-Year-old girl in critical condition

The woman passenger told police Bumpous crashed the car on purpose saying “I’ll show you crazy,” just before pulling the wheel hard to the left.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested after Louisville Metro Police say he allegedly crashed his car on purpose near Arthur Street critically injuring a 6-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, the crash happened on I-65 South near Arthur Street Tuesday before 2 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police stated in the arrest report, 26-year-old Joyrin Bumpous, was driving with a woman passenger and five children when he veered to the right and left hitting the center retaining wall.

After hitting the center retaining wall, the rear hatch of the car opened ejecting one of the 5 children in the car. A 1 and a 6-year-old were transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital. The 6-year-old was listed in critical condition from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The woman passenger told police Bumpous crash the car on purpose saying “I’ll show you crazy,” just before pulling the wheel hard to the left, which is consistent with the roadway evidence.

Bumpous has been arrested and charged with Assault 1st degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, and Operating A Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol .08.

He was arraigned in court Wednesday and his cash bond has been set at $25,000.