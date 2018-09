HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police said they have captured an inmate who escaped from the Fulton County jail earlier on Wednesday, Sep. 5.

Thirty-four-year-old Timothy R. Richardson of Shepherdsville, according to a statement, Richardson is a state inmate serving time for various drug charges, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading and auto theft.

