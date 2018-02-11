RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — The West Virginia man who killed two teens during a police chase in Hardin Co. has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault.

The News-Enterprise in Elizabethtown reports Shawn Welsh, 36, of Marion, West Virginia, appeared in Hardin Circuit Court Thursday with a public defender by his side as the courtroom filled with the dead teens' friends and family.

Welsh allegedly fled police in a stolen pickup truck and crashed into a car, killing 18-year-old Jacob Barber and 17-year-old Katarina Peeters while seriously injuring two other teens near Radcliff. The group had just left a trunk-or-treat event at a Hardin County high school on Oct. 20.

Welsh also is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police, possession of methamphetamine and being a persistent felony offender.

