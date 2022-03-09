Coroner identifies man killed in February shooting

According to Louisville police, 42-year-old Warner Wesley Warfield III was killed around 3:30 a.m. on W. Pages Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man shot and killed in February.

On Feb. 12, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of W. Pages Ln around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 42-year-old Warner Wesley Warfield III, who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case and it is unclear if they have any suspects or persons of interest.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact LMPD through the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or through the online tip portal.

