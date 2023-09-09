LMPD: 1 injured in shooting on West Oak Street

Police said the victim was found Saturday around 8:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Oak Street with a gunshot wound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood has left one person injured.

Metro Police said officers were called out to the 1200 block of West Oak Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

A man was located at the scene with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in the case.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation.

