LMPD: Man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood

Police said the victim was found shot in the 2700 block of West Main Street Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was gunned down in the Portland neighborhood.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to the 2600 block of West Main Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday following reports of the incident.

The unresponsive man was located a short distance away in the rear of the 2700 block of West Main Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.