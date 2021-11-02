LMPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Police said a vehicle was driving the wrong way on W. Madison Street when it hit a parked vehicle and a man. The man died at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Russell neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of W. Madison St. near S. 22nd. St.

Police believe someone was driving on the wrong side of the road when they hit a parked car and a man, then drove away from the scene.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Ruoff said the vehicle is a silver compact car with damage on the front left side. If anyone has information on this incident, please contact LMPD by calling 574-5673 or by using the online tip portal.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

