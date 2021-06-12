Man shot, killed in Park Hill

Police said the victim was shot multiple times near South 12th and West Hill Street Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was fatally shot in Park Hill.

Metro Police said the incident happened at the 1200 block of West Hill Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have any other information available and no suspects.

If you can help police solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.