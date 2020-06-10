Metro Police investigating fatal shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

Police said the victim was found at the intersection of West Gaulbert Avenue and Dixie Highway Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a man’s death following a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Second Division officers responded to the intersection of West Gaulbert Avenue and Dixie Highway around 9 p.m. Monday.

A man, believed to be in his mid-20’s, was found but died from his injuries.

No other information of what may have led up to the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

