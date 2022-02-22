Daughter of former Kentucky state representative killed in Richmond

According to police, an armed suspect entered a home on Willis Branch Road and shot and killed a woman inside around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after the daughter of a former state representative was killed during an apparent home invasion early Tuesday morning.

A release from the KSP Richmond Post said the shooting happened at a home on Willis Branch Road in Madison County just before 4:30 a.m. According to police, an armed suspect entered the home and shot and killed a woman inside.

Police said the homeowner fired back at the suspect. The homeowner was also hit and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

WTVQ, an ABC affiliate in Lexington, said the home is owned by former state Rep. Wesley Morgan and the woman who was killed has been identified as his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

Wesley Morgan was the former 81st District state representative from 2016 until 2018. He had an unsuccessful Senate run against Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020, according to WTVQ.

State police said there have been no arrests and they are still investigating the shooting. If anyone has information, they are urged to call 859-623-2404.

According to Madison County property records, the house on Willis Branch Road is for sale.

