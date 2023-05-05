LMPD: Man shot in his car on Watterson Expressway

A man was shot in his car on I-264 East near the Taylor Boulevard exit on Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in his car on the Watterson Expressway early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man in a car on the side of the interstate, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to UofL Hospital. Officials expect the man to survive.

LMPD is handling the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or to use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

