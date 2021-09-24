Heavy delays reported on I-264E between Dixie Highway, Taylor Blvd. due to 'police activity'

Several lanes between Dixie Highway and Taylor Blvd. are shut down. TRIMARC estimated the closure could last four to five hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police activity has been reported on the Watterson Expressway early Friday morning.

According to TRIMARC, an incident was reported on I-264E in the area of Manslick Road between Dixie Highway and Taylor Blvd. some time before 6 a.m.

All lanes were closed until about 7:30 a.m., when at least one lane reopened to traffic.

Heavy delays are still being reported in the area. Find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

RIGHT NOW: Left lane now open on 264 E at Dixie, while police investigate situation on Watterson near Manslick. Still heavy traffic in area. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/i56zN2RkTr — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) September 24, 2021

