Heavy delays reported on I-264E between Dixie Highway, Taylor Blvd. due to 'police activity'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police activity has been reported on the Watterson Expressway early Friday morning.
According to TRIMARC, an incident was reported on I-264E in the area of Manslick Road between Dixie Highway and Taylor Blvd. some time before 6 a.m.
All lanes were closed until about 7:30 a.m., when at least one lane reopened to traffic.
Heavy delays are still being reported in the area. Find an alternate route.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
