WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)- A Washington County teen has been charged with murder in connection to a man whose body was found in an abandoned building.

KSP along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call referencing to a deceased adult male who had been located in an abandoned-on Mt. Zion Rd. September 24.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that the victim was shot three times and then set on fire.

Charges are being sought against the suspect for murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

An autopsy was performed by the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville, KY. and dental records have confirmed a positive identification of the 18-year-old victim as Joseph Davidson of Upton, KY.

This is an ongoing investigation.

