WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Kentucky State Police arrested a student Thursday morning in Washington County School district for having a gun on a school bus.

KSP responded to the call around 7:15 a.m. Thursday when students on the bus notified the bus driver that they seen a handgun in the teen’s backpack. School staff was able to intercede before the child entered a school with the firearm.

The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and is being held in the Adair County Youth Development Center.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.