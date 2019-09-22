LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a southern Indiana man has been arrested following a shooting in Washington County that left one man injured early Sunday.

Indiana State Police say 66-year-old Roger Root of Vallonia has been charged with attempted murder.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a home on North Hattabaugh Road just before 5 a.m.

They say upon arrival, they learned a victim was transported by car to a hospital in Salem. Police say the victim was allegedly shot by Root while at the home. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Witnesses say Root and the victim were overnight guests at the home.

Police did not further disclose what led up to the incident.

Root was taken down for questioning, later arrested and booked at the Washington County Jail.

That victim was transported to University Hospital in Louisville and is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

