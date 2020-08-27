Warrant issued in July for arrest of Breonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend

Documents show in July, a grand jury indicted Jamarcus Glover on charges including trafficking a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Newly released court documents show a figure in the Breonna Taylor investigation was recently indicted on several charges.

Those documents show in late July, a grand jury indicted Jamarcus Glover on charges including trafficking a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest on July 27.

Glover is the ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor. Police believed he may have been keeping drugs or money inside Taylor's apartment which led to the search warrant at her home on March 13.

Taylor was shot and killed when LMPD officers executed the no-knock search warrant. Her death sparked national protests and calls for the officers involved to be fired and charged.

The investigation into the night of her death is ongoing.

Read more about the case below:

