LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Walmart employee in Louisville is being accused of stealing $50,000 from the store where she worked.



Police say 47-year-old Jeanette Taylor was caught on camera doing it.



They say over the course of several months she would take money from her register and pocket it.



The arrest report does not state which Walmart location Taylor worked at.

