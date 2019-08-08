LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- The suspect that is responsible for carjacking a woman in an Outer Loop Walmart parking lot has been arrested.

LMPD arrested 19-year-old Jose Espinoza Thursday afternoon after a SWAT standoff in the 13000 block of Snowden Way.

The incident began around 1:15 p.m.when officers from the Ninth Mobile Unit located Espinoza who was wanted for Robbery 1st in connection with a carjacking that occurred August 1 on Outer Loop. During the course of the investigation, Espinoza fired a gun at officers. The officers did not return fire and no one was injured.

According to authorities, Espinoza took pills and smoked marijuana and has been taken to University Hospital for evaluation. Additional charges are pending.

The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation due to Espinoza firing shots at the officers.

An elderly man was inside the residence with Espinoza and was unharmed. He and Espinoza were known to one another; however, their exact relationship has yet to be determined.

