LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 19-year-old accused of carjacking a woman in an Outer Loop Walmart parking lot August 1 has been arrested.

Jose Espinoza Jr. was arrested after a SWAT standoff in the 13000 block of Snowden Way August 8.

Officers located Espinoza at a residence and he fired two shots at officers standing on the front porch. He then fired more rounds from a second floor window. The officers did not return fire and no one was injured.

Police said Espinoza then called MetroSafe and said he had taken a hostage that he was going to kill if police tried to enter.

After two hours, Espinoza released the hostage and walked out of the home. The elderly man held hostage was unharmed. Police said he was known to Espinoza though their exact relationship has not been determined.

Espinoza was taken to University Hospital, and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, kidnapping and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

