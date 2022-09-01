Southside shooting leaves one Louisville woman dead

There are currently no suspects in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound in a shooting Sunday morning in the Southside neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Wabash Place shortly before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, police located a woman inside a residence who had already died due to a gunshot wound.

An LMPD spokesperson told WHAS11 News that there are currently no suspects in custody, however LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information through the online portal.

