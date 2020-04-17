LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition after a shooting overnight on Wabash Lane.

LMPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 5000 block of Wabash Lane at around 1:30 a.m. A man was found and taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects.The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

