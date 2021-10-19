Enhancements made to Kentucky's victim-notification system

New features to the VINE system include a voice search option, enhanced security, a personalized watch list and a zip code search feature.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has announced enhancements to Kentucky’s crime victim-notification system.

The improvements were made possible through a federal grant awarded last year. Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey said new features to the VINE system include a voice search option, enhanced security, a personalized watch list and a zip code and county provider search feature.

VINE is a free and automatic notification for victims. It provides custody status updates involving their offenders via email, phone call and text messages.

In 2020, Kentucky VINE searches totaled more than 2.1 million and the total number of notifications was 322,899.

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.