Police: Vine Grove man arrested after 3 people, 2 dogs found dead at home

Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Vine Grove man was arrested and charged with murder after three bodies were allegedly found at a home on Wednesday night.

Police said Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, admitted to killing three people, as well as moving two of their bodies, and killing two dogs.

According to a news release, Breckinridge County deputies responded to a home located on High Plains Road in Vine Grove for a welfare check.

Police said two women identified as Audrey Whealan, 77, and Michelle Whealan, 51, were found dead inside the home; and one man identified as Doss Smothers, 58, was found dead outside the home.

The victims appeared to have received fatal injuries sustained from blunt force trauma, the release said.

Wehmeyer was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals.

He is currently being held at Breckinridge County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Detective Casey Keown, assisted by other KSP troopers and detectives, is continuing the murder investigation.

