Two arrested after shots fired at Victory Park Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at the end of the Victory Park Day celebration has led to the arrest of two men.

Arrest records show Louisville Metro Police officers were providing security at the event when officers heard several shots just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers looked around and a witness pointed to a car near the corner of 22nd and West Kentucky Street. Police said the vehicle took off and headed near 23rd Street. They were able to track down the car and arrested 33-year-old William Johnson Jr. and 32-year-old Udario Stevenson.

According to police, a victim identified Johnson as the person who fired shots from the car. He is charged with wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana.

Stevenson is charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The arrest citations did not mention anyone being hit by the gunfire or being injured.

According to a Facebook Post, Victory Park Day was an event with a backpack giveaway, free food and entertainment.

