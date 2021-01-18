Police: Victim injured in Cedar Creek Road shooting

Police said the victim was shot sometime around 6 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in southern Jefferson County.

Seventh Division officers responded to the 10500 Cedar Creek Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, officers located a juvenile male, possibly in his late teens, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to of UofL Hospital non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

