LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a person was found injured at a home in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Fourth Division officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Homeview Drive after receiving a report of a person down.

Police believe the victim sustained injuries after some type of assault.

They say no one else was located at the residence and they have not made any arrests.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

