LMPD: Shooting in Okolona leaves man in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in the Okolona neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene near Preston Hwy. and Outer Loop just after 9 p.m. Friday. That is where they believe the shooting occurred but the victim was located in a vehicle further down Preston Hwy in the 3100 block.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, LMPD's homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You man remain anonymous.

