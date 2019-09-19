LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials have identified a man who died after a shooting in Shively Wednesday.

The coroner's office said 26-year-old Domiono Chalwell was walking on Kennedy Road near Dixie Highway when he was shot around 5:15 p.m.

Investigators found Chalwell dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chalwell lived just blocks away from where he was killed.

Police are looking for suspects and say this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information in this case you are asked to call Shively police at (502) 930-2773.

