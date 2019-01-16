LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Carlos M. Catalan, 23, was shot and killed Tuesday night after an attempted robbery in the Newburg neighborhood.

Officers found Catalan with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle when they responded to a call on the 4100 block of Pixley Way just west of Poplar Level Road at around 6:30 p.m. Catalan was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tayson Caudell, 18, was arrested in connection to a homicide on Tuesday night. According to the police report, Caudell gave a Mirandized statement admitting to his involvement in Catalan's murder.

RELATED: 18-year-old arrested, charged with killing man during robbery

Caudell said that he and another person attempted to give the victim counterfeit money for some narcotics, including less than 1 lb. of marijuana.

Another witness said that the suspects produced a gun and attempted to rob the victim. In the process of the robbery, the victim was shot and killed.

Caudell is on HIP due to previous arrests and his GPS tracker indicated that he was at that location at the time of the murder.

Police say that both suspects fled the scene. Dwight Mitchell with LMPD says that additional arrests are expected in this case.

Caudell is facing charges of murder, robbery, drug trafficking, and tampering with physical evidence.