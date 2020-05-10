Teen identified as victim in Parkland neighborhood homicide

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Makenna Robinson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a victim after a body was found in the 3100 block of Grand Ave. Oct. 4.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Makenna Robinson.

According to police, Robinson's body was found in an alley of Grand Ave. in the Parkland neighborhood.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

