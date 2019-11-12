LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Dec. 10, LMPD responded to a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood around 9 p.m.

Police say they found a male, who had been shot multiple times in the 1700 block of Patton Court.

Police have now identified the victim as 31-year-old Lawrence Parr. Parr was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

If you have any information that could help police, call the anonymous tipline 574-LMPD.

