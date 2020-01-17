LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a body of a young man was found burned in the Clifton Heights neighborhood, a father has confirmed it was his son who was killed.

Terrace Nathan Britt, 18, was a student at Moore High School and was expected to graduate this year.

On January 15, the teen's body was found on Nob Hill Lane. Britt had been shot multiple times and burned.

The Britt family has set up a gofundme page to raise money to cover funeral costs.

Investigators suspect foul play but do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information in this case, call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD.

