LMPD: Man dies after shooting in Chickasaw

Police said the victim was found shot inside a home near South 38th and Greenwood Avenue Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a Chickasaw home on Sunday.

Police were called to South 38th and Greenwood Avenue before 8 p.m. Sunday.

No other information or details about the shooting were released.

“The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and at this time, all subjects are accounted for,” Major Micah Scheu, Third Division, said.

According to Metro Police data, there have been arrests made in less than 40% of this year’s homicides.

It’s unclear if anyone has been charged in connection to this case.

