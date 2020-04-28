LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Newburg that left a man critically injured.

Police say they responded to the 5000 block of Runic Way around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a male, age unknown, that was shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

