LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS 11)--Louisville Metro Police successfully detained a dangerous man who escaped police custody on February 13.

Thanks to social media and several tips to LMPD, they were able to arrest 24-year-old Anthony Grigsby, who was involved in a series of violent events that included a carjacking and a home invasion where he utilized a shotgun on a female victim and led law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit that included Meade, Breckinridge and Jefferson Counties.

According to detectives, during the arrest, Grigsby was found in a stolen car and was also in possession of a handgun, meth, and heroin. Detectives were able to track Grigsby and identify several of his known associates and hangouts.