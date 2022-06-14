'I don't even want to bring my daughter to the place that I work': Vendors near waterfront react to weekend shooting

Police Chief Ericka Shields said the shooting started over an argument about a scooter and it left one young person in critical condition and five others hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend's shooting near the Big Four Bridge still lingers in Louisville as the city grapples with youth involved in violent crime.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Ericka Shields said the shooting left one young person in critical condition and five others hurt.

She said the shooting started over an argument over an electric scooter that a 9-year-old was riding. Shields said the fight escalated - two teens pulling out a gun hitting five other teens and grazing the 9-year-old.



WHAS11 checked in with people who are down there most often - vendors.

"It's pretty bad to where I don't even want to bring my daughter to the place that I work at,” Jamie Woods, an employee at 'Wheel Fun Rentals' said. “I mean this is for the families."

Woods has worked at 'Wheel Fun Rentals' for about a month, a place where park-goers can rent out bikes.

He said his 7-year-old daughter, who he said loves the water, will have to find another space to spend the summer.

"If it's going to be happening right here and the Waterpark's right on the other side of the walking bridge, it's too close for comfort,” Woods said. “It's not worth her safety."

Shields said she hopes more community organizations and non-profits step in to mentor teens this summer.

"When you're younger and your mind is still developing and you don't have conflict-resolution skills, it seems a quick way to end a fight and the consequences can be dire,” Shields said.

In his brief employment, Woods said he's already seen his fair share of violence near the waterfront and have even gotten bikes stolen. However, he said he hasn't seen many LMPD officers.

Shields says LMPD will increase its presence.

WHAS11 was there on Monday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and didn't see any uniformed officers or cruisers.

Woods said his business is making changes.

"We're going to be stopping renting bikes as late as we are and closing down about a half-hour, 45 minutes, early just so that we can make sure the staff is outta here before the dark gets in,” he said.

However, one vendor said he's not too concerned.

Kennin Byrd has been running 'Watz up Dawg' near the waterfront for about three weeks now and said he's there about every day.

Byrd said he was there during the shooting Saturday.

"I was scared. We packed up and we left, but like I said, I came back because violence is not going to stop people from making money, period,” he said.

Byrd said he hopes people continue to enjoy the waterfront and be on alert, but not in fear.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.