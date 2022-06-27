LMPD: Child dead following shooting near Valley Station

The child was found inside a home in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a child was died following a shooting near Valley Station.

According to officers, the male was found shot inside a home in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other details surrounding the shooting was made available.

If you have any information that may help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.