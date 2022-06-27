11-year-old boy shot and killed in accidental shooting near Valley Station identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child who died following a shooting near Valley Station has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner said 11-year-old Jakari Griffin died from a gunshot wound.
Griffin was found shot inside an apartment at the East Pages Lane Apartment Complex in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane around 6:45 p.m. Monday.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
In a release issued Tuesday, LMPD said they did conduct interviews and they believe the shooting was “accidental.”
The investigation will continue but no charges are expected to be filed.
