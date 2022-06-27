11-year-old boy shot and killed in accidental shooting near Valley Station identified

Louisville Metro Police said they don't expect any charges to be filed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child who died following a shooting near Valley Station has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 11-year-old Jakari Griffin died from a gunshot wound.

Griffin was found shot inside an apartment at the East Pages Lane Apartment Complex in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

In a release issued Tuesday, LMPD said they did conduct interviews and they believe the shooting was “accidental.”

The investigation will continue but no charges are expected to be filed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.