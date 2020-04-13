LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died after a hit-and-run on Stonestreet Road at Valley College Drive late Sunday night.

LMPD said a witness saw a vehicle hit a pedestrian and continue driving while traveling eastbound on Stonestreet Road at around 11:45 p.m. After investigating, police said evidence showed a second vehicle traveling westbound had hit the pedestrian earlier and also fled the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigation.

This story is ongoing. WHAS11 will update with more information when it is received.

