Family, neighbors demand answers after U.S. Marshal shoots, kills 25-year-old man

It's still unclear what exactly lead up to the shooting, but Louisville Police said its Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says its Public Integrity Unit is investigating after a U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man in the Chickasaw neighborhood early Friday morning.

LMPD said the department was assisting U.S. Marshals around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue. Police said during the U.S. Marshal Service’s operation, a 25-year-old man was killed.

Family told WHAS11 on the scene that Omari Cryer was the person who had been shot and killed.

Demond Bullard said he was sitting on his porch when he saw Cryer run across the street and police vehicles pull up behind him.

“They immediately hopped out of the vehicle and they ran after him,” Bullard said. “Within five seconds of chasing him, there were gunshots.”

@WHAS11 is still here in the Chickasaw neighborhood after a U.S.Marshal shot someone. Family tells us it was a 25-year-old man. Police are gone and so is the body, after laying in a back yard for hours. pic.twitter.com/aQIikGLpKp — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) May 20, 2022

When WHAS11 arrived on the scene Latonya Jamison, Cryer’s mother, was demanding answers from police, wondering what could have happened to her child.

“They don’t have to tell all of us,” one neighbor said, “But she wants to know, that’s her baby laying there.”

Bullard said he’s seen shootings like this play out on the news before but said it’s different when you’re a witness to it.

“I was just shocked,” he said. “You don’t expect to see that when you wake up in the morning in front of your house, in front of your eyes. You hear about things, but it’s a very unfortunate situation that I feel like could have been avoided.”

At this time, it’s still unclear exactly what happened or why police were investigating Cryer, but Bullard alleges he didn’t see or hear Cryer fire a single shot back at police.

LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.

We will update this story when we learn more information.

