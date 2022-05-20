U.S. Marshals, LMPD investigating shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LMPD said they are assisting U.S. Marshals in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue regarding an officer-involved shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police and United States Marshals are currently in the Chickasaw neighborhood near Sutcliffe and Garland Avenue.

LMPD said the department is assisting the U.S Marshals "in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue stemming from a U.S. Marshal operation."

Police confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting as a result of the operation. Family and neighbors told WHAS11 that a 25-year-old man was killed.

It's unclear at this time exactly what happened, but WHAS11's Ford Sanders is on the scene.

We will update this story when we learn more information.

