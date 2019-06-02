LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Police and Louisville Metro Police are teaming up in response to the seven robberies on or near the University of Louisville campus already reported in 2019.

"It's really a proactive step as a result of some reactive issues that have occurred," University of Louisville Police Chief Gary Lewis said.

"To anyone who is interested in committing crimes there, your chances of being caught and apprehended have greatly increased," Louisville Metro Police 4th Division Major Josh Judah said.

LMPD will be concentrating more resources towards campus and the surrounding areas and the departments are ramping up the number of patrols, something that some students feel will help.

"I think they got to the point where they realized that, 'Hey, we need additional help out here patrolling the areas. There's not enough of us out here,'" student Joshua Jean-Marie said.

Police said while it isn't out of the ordinary to see collaboration between the two units, this is different. The new partnership is already paying dividends according to police, as LMPD and UofL Police were able to quickly apprehend two suspects soon after they were believed to have robbed two people at The Retreat, an off-campus apartment complex. Police said the victims were not believed to be students.

"Based off that increased patrol and partnership, our Fourth Division officers were able to very quickly apprehend both suspects," Judah said.

Beyond the patrols, the new partnership also aims to educate students and those living in the area about how they can better protect themselves.

"Many of these are what we call opportunity theft, opportunities that they're presenting from unlocked doors, not closing doors behind them, leaving cars unlocked," Lewis said. "One, if you see something, say something. Two, they have to be mindful of their surroundings. And three, what we're trying to do is to continue to educate. We've been proactive. We've added additional patrols, and this partnership is also what we're trying to do to address those safety concerns."

According to LMPD, despite the uptick in crime around campus, the number of robberies in the Fourth Division is down 10 percent compared to this time last year.

Police don't have a set timetable on how long this partnership will continue in this capacity but will continually evaluate how effective it is and where and when it should be deployed.