LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Louisville police are investigating another armed robbery of a student on campus.

University police say the incident happened at the Province Apartments, a gated apartment community not too far from the campus.

The news comes as police are investigating another incident that happened on Jan. 26 at the corner of 4th and Brandeis Avenue.

The Louisville Cardinal, the student newspaper, says Monday’s incident marks the third robbery in the last 14 days.

Police are not saying if the crimes are connected.

The suspect in the latest incident was described as a black male, wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and was last seen heading toward 7th Street in a silver or gold vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to call University Police at (502) 852-6111.