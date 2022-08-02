Louisville police investigating after 3 arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

Police said the victims showed up at UofL Hospital Tuesday night with gunshot wounds. Detectives are working to figure out where they were shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after three people arrived at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds.

LMPD said their officers responded to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday following the incident.

Few details are known about the incident, but police said detectives are working to find out where the shooting actually happened.

A spokesperson for the department said the victims have non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

They did not reveal the victims’ gender.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

