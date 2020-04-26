LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Orlando police, 18-year-old Dexter Rentz was killed in a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Rentz was signed to play football at the University of Louisville once graduating from Oecee High School in June.

Orlando police say, that three other people were injured in the shooting.

University of Louisville Sports Information Director, Rocco Gasparro issued the following statement on Rentz's passing: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

The three-star prospect was slated to be one of five pass catchers to play with the Cards in the fall. Rentz officially signed with UofL on Dec. 18, 2019.

Orlando police have no suspects as of this time.

