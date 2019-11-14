LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After reaching a national audience with the "Bardstown" podcast, WHAS11 will air a 10-part series on the unsolved cases at the center of "Bardstown" starting Monday, November 18.

The series will focus on the unsolved murders of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis and mother and daughter Kathy and Samantha Netherland, as well as the disappearance of Crystal Rogers and the murder of her father, Tommy Ballard, just 16 months later.

The UNSOLVED team interviewed local historians, former and current Bardstown and Kentucky State Police officers and the victims' loved ones in addition to hearing from a main suspect in Rogers' case: Brooks Houck.

Most recently, a new team of investigators has taken over Rogers' case, the only of the three to not be titled a murder. The detective who previously led the investigation, John Snow, retired in July of this year.

Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron spoke about making unsolved cases—specifically the unsolved Bardstown cases—a priority during his campaign run.

Listen to the "Bardstown" podcast, a collaboration with VAULT Studios, right now on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you get podcasts.

