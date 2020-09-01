OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have released new information in a Kentucky cold case, covered by the WHAS11 UNSOLVED team.

A driver discovered Jane Doe's body in a rural area, laying near a roadway in Owen County, Kentucky in 1988. The victim was naked, wearing only men's dress socks.

New information has led investigators to believe Jane Doe may have connections to the Columbus, Ohio and/or Miami, Florida areas.

Detectives have also released a new composite of the victim, created by Texas Ranger Evidential Art and Facial Identification. Investigators believe the image depicts how the victim may have looked at the time of her death.

Other clues to Jane Doe's identify include brown hair found at the scene, a tattoo that reads 'Steve' and skeletal evidence that she may have been a mom.

If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying the victim, please contact Detective Johnson with the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

