UNSOLVED | GALLERY: Killing Cowboy Evidence
Bernard "Cowboy" Hopkins was when he was shot and killed in 1989.
The night Norma Bladen discovered her brother, she knew something was wrong. His porch lights were off and his door was locked.
Cowboy's killer shot him through this window while he was asleep, hitting him between the eyes.
The murderer covered his tracks, but let a footprint in the mud. Detectives believe they know who the footprint belongs to.
Cowboy's truck, alongside the cars of detectives, sitting outside of his trailer. The truck help Cowboy's gun, something his sister said might have saved him that night.
Detectives searching for clues outside of Cowboy's trailer in 1989. Detectives today believe they know who was complicit in Cowboy's murder.
Never-before-seen case files detectives gave WHAS11 on Bernard "Cowboy" Hopkins' murder.
