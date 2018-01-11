At the adventurous age of 17, Jessica Wallace made the choice to leave what she knew for something new.

She ran away from state custody in Louisville to stay with a friend in south-central Kentucky in 2001.

Fast forward two years, her bones were discovered scattered in the woods 80 miles from Louisville Kentucky.

We wanted to know what drove her to strike it out on her own, what were her last days like, what this case went cold.

Could the killer get away with killing a runaway?

Chapter One: Time and Distance

The time and distance from where Wallace's remains were found from when and where she ran away -- time and distance is one thing that initially drew us to this case.

We started with the profile of the case posted to Kentucky State Police website.

We reached out to police to learn more and contact the family.

We were not able to reach Wallace's family but we were able to track down the woman that gave scattered bones a name.

Dr. Emily Craig worked for the state as a forensic anthropologist but now works for as a regional specialist national organization named NamUS.

Distance on our side because she still works out of her Georgetown Kentucky home.

She invited us to her house and painted a picture of how she pieces bones together to create a human profile.

“When I worked a scene I had one rule- if you see bone, leave it alone.” Dr. Craig described a scene for TV, people walking around sticking flags in the ground. "“You don’t need all of the remains- you just need the right ones.”

This case was one of the first of its kind -- it was one of the first times this technic and technology pooled data to get a match.

While the discovery was an important step the journey for justice for Jessica was just beginning.

Chapter Two: Time Erases Tracks

The team traveled south towards Columbia Kentucky to talk with Kentucky State Police Detective BJ Burton.

He said because they believe the body went undiscovered for two years there was very little evidence but there was a small trail.

“There was lack of any clothing remnants at the scene, which from my conversation with Emily Craig she feels like there should have been some kind of clothing remnants,” Burton said.

“There was a couple of very small pieces of duct tape that were located in close proximity to the body. It's not 100-percent clear if it was related or not but those are taken of evidence items just because of proximity to the body and really that was all that was there at the scene,” Burton told us.

KSP has almost 300 missing person cases. Detective Burton explained Jessica had an irregular pattern, nowhere she called home.

There were even rumors she went away to Florida.

She turned 18 and adults not believed to be in danger are allowed to run away.

By the time her remains were found, police had to retrace her steps two years back.

Chapter Three: Last known locations

She started dating a guy around her age and while he was at work she would kill time Burton told the team.

Jessica was picked up by her boyfriend's cousin and taken to a mobile home.

“My guess is after she went to that initial residence where she was going to hang out until the boyfriend gets off work is that she's kind of just bumming around, looking for someplace other to go and hang out,” BJ Burton explained.

He said the woman that lived at the home was pregnant and didn’t want to hassle with a runaway.

Jessica was last seen walking down a Slate Creek Road on the Marian and Taylor County Line -- the same road her remains would be found.

Detective Burton led us to the area she was found and the pavement turned to gravel.

The woods where thick, the leaves on the forest floor where deep.

As we road along the ridgeline, we all realized it would be very unusual for a teenage girl to walk off on the gravel road into the woods alone.

Chapter Four: Make up for Lost Time

Kentucky State Police classified this as a homicide but the cause of death is still under investigation.

“In some cases when you find skeletal remains there’s obvious indicators that it was foul play- if you find evidence of a gunshot wound or stab wounds, blunt force trauma," Burton said there were none of those indicators.

BJ Burton isn’t sure that Jessica was killed.

He also points to an anonymous call Jessica's mother received after she went missing but before her body was found.

The voice on the other line said 'your daughter died'.

Detective Burton thinks the word choice died instead of was killed is key.

Chapter Five: Solve My Case

Police believe someone out there has the missing piece of information to close this case.

If you have any information, please call Kentucky State Police at (270) 384-4796.

© 2018 WHAS-TV